Salvation Army partnering with City of Buffalo for Harvey relief efforts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Salvation Army of Buffalo is collecting donations to help in their Harvey relief efforts.

Representatives from the Salvation Army, as well as mayor Byron Brown, held a press conference at 3 p.m. Friday on the steps of Buffalo City Hall to discuss their efforts.

The Salvation Army currently has:

79 Disaster Response Units across the impacted area
4 Field Kitchens

Total meal capacity is roughly 1,200,000 per day

4 Bunk House trailers
2 Shower trailers
1 Laundry trailer
1 Mobile Command Center Trailer
1 Communications Trailer

Total delivered services:
10 corps in Texas are sheltering individuals and families

The Salvation Army are the first providers of prepared, hot meals to those in Houston.
68,231 Meals and snacks
522 Emotional and Spiritual Care contacts
5,890 volunteer hours
842 Clean Up Kits

