September 11 Memorial Ceremonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many memorials and events will be held on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.
Here is a list of events. If you want to add to the list, send your event to newsroom@wivb.com.
BUFFALO
- 5th Annual 9/11 Dawn to Dusk Moving Tribute — Team RWB will keep one American flag and the Flag of Honor moving around the ring road at the Delaware Agassiz Circle Entrance from sunrise until sunset.
CHEEKTOWAGA
- Ceremony at Veterans Monument — Councilmember James Rogowski will hold the ceremony in Cheektowaga Town Park on Harlem Rd. at 6 p.m.