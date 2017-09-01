September 11 Memorial Ceremonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many memorials and events will be held on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

Here is a list of events. If you want to add to the list, send your event to newsroom@wivb.com.

BUFFALO

5th Annual 9/11 Dawn to Dusk Moving Tribute — Team RWB will keep one American flag and the Flag of Honor moving around the ring road at the Delaware Agassiz Circle Entrance from sunrise until sunset.

CHEEKTOWAGA

Ceremony at Veterans Monument — Councilmember James Rogowski will hold the ceremony in Cheektowaga Town Park on Harlem Rd. at 6 p.m.