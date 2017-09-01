The Latest: Confirmed Harvey-related death toll now 42

(AP) – Three more people have been confirmed as Harvey-related deaths by the Harris County medical examiner.

The new entries in a list kept by the Harris County Institute for Forensic Sciences brings to 42 the confirmed death toll from Harvey, one week after it slammed into the middle Texas Gulf coast.

Harris County is home to Houston and has so far accounted for 28 deaths from the storm.

Oil companies have reported two more spills in Texas caused by Harvey’s floodwaters, including one estimated at up to 1,500 barrels.

The Texas Railroad Commission said Friday that Denbury Onshore LLC had notified the agency of an oil spill in Brazoria County that occurred when a storage tank overflowed.

The company said the Wednesday accident near Friendswood spilled between 200 barrels (8,400 gallons) and 1,500 barrels (63,000 gallons) of crude. Some of the fuel flowed into an underground storm drainage system that empties into tributaries of Cedar Creek.

Denbury spokesman John Mayer says most of the oil remained on the company’s property.

A second spill was reported by Linn Operating LLC and involved an unknown amount of oil from a battery of storage tanks in Montgomery County.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

City officials in Beaumont, Texas, have revealed few details about plans to bring back municipal water service since Harvey’s floodwaters knocked out their pumps.

But a spokeswoman for ExxonMobil described how the company said Friday that a team that included Exxon engineers built and installed a temporary intake pipe to the city treatment plant. Exxon has a refinery and chemical plants in Beaumont.

Exxon’s Ashley Alemayehu said the company’s emergency response team was already in place, and that helping the city made sense.

Alemayehu said water started pumping late Thursday night. She said a little water is flowing to homes because the city is refilling reservoirs, but it has not yet fully turned on water again.

City officials did not return phone calls from The Associated Press. A news release said a boil order is still in effect.