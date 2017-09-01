WNY native with Bills connection still unable to access home in Houston

By Published:
Kimberli Bowman Bishop

HOUSTON, N.Y. (WIVB)- The beginning of this week started with an evacuation for Kimberli Bowman Bishop and her husband.

The western New York native has been in Houston since 2009, but has never experience anything like Harvey.

“We had friends that were at the top of a tree, they had to climb to the top of a tree and wait to be rescued,” Bowman Bishop told us by phone Thursday.

She and her husband have still not been allowed back into their first floor apartment.

“They told us that there’s about two feet of water in there and it’s not receding. It’s probably going to be next week before we’re going to be able to get in.”

Until then, she’s staying with her parents; her father is former Bills assistant coach Max Bowman.

Kimberli said during the mandatory evacuation, she was grateful for the supplies she and her husband did have.

“We were very fortunate in that he is a fisherman, so he had two pairs of fishing waders readily available so that’s how we got out.”

They were eventually rescued by first responders on  jet skis.

The wedding planner really hasn’t been able to return to work since the storm hit, and fears most of her belongings are ruined.

“We know that at the end of the day they’re things. When we access our situation compared to those that even live next door or around the corner, we’re not in a shelter, we are not without food and water and regular essentials.”

Bowman Bishop’s neighorhood is being guarded right now, to protect the area from potential looting and stop people from trying to return too soon.

She anticipates she and her husband will have to stay her parents house outside Houston, which was not affected by the flooding.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s