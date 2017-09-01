WNY native with Bills connection still unable to access home in Houston

HOUSTON, N.Y. (WIVB)- The beginning of this week started with an evacuation for Kimberli Bowman Bishop and her husband.

The western New York native has been in Houston since 2009, but has never experience anything like Harvey.

“We had friends that were at the top of a tree, they had to climb to the top of a tree and wait to be rescued,” Bowman Bishop told us by phone Thursday.

She and her husband have still not been allowed back into their first floor apartment.

“They told us that there’s about two feet of water in there and it’s not receding. It’s probably going to be next week before we’re going to be able to get in.”

Until then, she’s staying with her parents; her father is former Bills assistant coach Max Bowman.

Kimberli said during the mandatory evacuation, she was grateful for the supplies she and her husband did have.

“We were very fortunate in that he is a fisherman, so he had two pairs of fishing waders readily available so that’s how we got out.”

They were eventually rescued by first responders on jet skis.

The wedding planner really hasn’t been able to return to work since the storm hit, and fears most of her belongings are ruined.

“We know that at the end of the day they’re things. When we access our situation compared to those that even live next door or around the corner, we’re not in a shelter, we are not without food and water and regular essentials.”

Bowman Bishop’s neighorhood is being guarded right now, to protect the area from potential looting and stop people from trying to return too soon.

She anticipates she and her husband will have to stay her parents house outside Houston, which was not affected by the flooding.