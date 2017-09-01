WWII veteran celebrates 103rd birthday at the Buffalo VA

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Decorated WWII veteran Sydney Cole rang in 103 among friends and family at the Buffalo VA Friday.

The Buffalo native is a recipient of the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for his military service.

An accomplished high school swimmer, Cole had to leave Masten High during the Great Depression. He received an honorary diploma in March.

Cole didn’t blow out 103 candles, but did have a birthday wish: health for everyone in the world.

Cole is the oldest veteran living at the Buffalo VA. His son Richard says his father plans to donate all his WWII service medals to the Buffalo Naval Park.

