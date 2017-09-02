Attorney General warns of gas price gouging following Hurricane Harvey

By Published:
FILE - In this July 16, 2015, photo, a customer refuels her car at a Costco in Pittsburgh. U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in October, 2015 as low gasoline costs and a strong dollar have suppressed inflation. The Labor Department says the consumer price index rose 0.2 percent last month after falling in September and August. Gas costs increased 0.4 percent in October but have plunged 27.8 percent over the past 12 months. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Financial experts warned it would happen and it is. Gas prices across the country are soaring since Hurricane Harvey.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is issuing a consumer alert, warning customers and businesses to be on the lookout for gas price gouging following the hurricane.

Across the country gas prices rose to a two year high. In New York, the average price has gone up 23 cents in the two weeks since Harvey made landfall.

The Attorney General’s office says some price increases are common following a natural disaster, but the General Business Law prohibits excessive increases in essential goods like gas.

“Experience has shown that some gas station owners use severe storms as an opportunity to exploit consumers,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “Hurricane Harvey has led to gas price spikes across the country, including in New York – but we’ll hold accountable those who seek to capitalize on the storm at the expense of hardworking New York families.”

In the aftermath of the hurricane, New Yorkers have seen the following fluctuation in gas prices.

New York average gas prices as of September 2:

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel
Current Avg. $2.709 $2.863 $3.072 $2.770
Friday Avg. $2.607 $2.805 $3.014 $2.741
Week Ago Avg. $2.479 $2.735 $2.937 $2.704
Month Ago Avg. $2.464 $2.715 $2.923 $2.682
Year Ago Avg. $2.335 $2.583 $2.792 $2.539

If you think you have been the victim of price gouging you should call the Attorney General’s office at 800-771-7755 or visit www.ag.ny.gov/price-gouging-complaint-form to file a complaint.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s