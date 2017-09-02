Attorney General warns of gas price gouging following Hurricane Harvey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Financial experts warned it would happen and it is. Gas prices across the country are soaring since Hurricane Harvey.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is issuing a consumer alert, warning customers and businesses to be on the lookout for gas price gouging following the hurricane.

Across the country gas prices rose to a two year high. In New York, the average price has gone up 23 cents in the two weeks since Harvey made landfall.

The Attorney General’s office says some price increases are common following a natural disaster, but the General Business Law prohibits excessive increases in essential goods like gas.

“Experience has shown that some gas station owners use severe storms as an opportunity to exploit consumers,” said Attorney General Schneiderman. “Hurricane Harvey has led to gas price spikes across the country, including in New York – but we’ll hold accountable those who seek to capitalize on the storm at the expense of hardworking New York families.”

In the aftermath of the hurricane, New Yorkers have seen the following fluctuation in gas prices.

New York average gas prices as of September 2:

Regular Mid-Grade Premium Diesel Current Avg. $2.709 $2.863 $3.072 $2.770 Friday Avg. $2.607 $2.805 $3.014 $2.741 Week Ago Avg. $2.479 $2.735 $2.937 $2.704 Month Ago Avg. $2.464 $2.715 $2.923 $2.682 Year Ago Avg. $2.335 $2.583 $2.792 $2.539

If you think you have been the victim of price gouging you should call the Attorney General’s office at 800-771-7755 or visit www.ag.ny.gov/price-gouging-complaint-form to file a complaint.