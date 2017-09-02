Better Business Bureau warns of disaster relief scams

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Federal officials are warning thieves may be using e-mails and social media to send out fake links to donation pages, but those websites actually steal your personal information.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to do their homework before helping and donating to disaster relief websites.

“Everybody wants to donate, everybody’s watching this terrible footage on TV they want to help,” said Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau, upstate New York.

The BBB says if you’re looking to help those trying to rebuild after hurricane Harvey, beware of scammers.

“We’ve seen scammers come out of the woodwork anytime there’s a natural disaster, we saw all of that after the Boston marathon bombing,” said McGovern.

McGovern says there are a lot of donation pages being shared through social media right now.

“That’s great obviously because we want to help all these victims but make sure that those are legitimate charities because sometimes scammers use social media just to tug at people’s  heart strings,” said McGovern.

That’s why she’s urging people to do their homework before helping in order to make sure their donations are actually going to those who need it.

“Look for an address, look for a phone number, look for contact information, look for people. Those are the things you want to look for, call them up do that little bit of research,” said McGovern.

The BBB says be careful especially when it comes to crowdsourcing websites, because not those websites don’t really vet their users.

“It’s very easy for people to steal pictures off the internet and then start a page for any kind of crowdsourcing. You want to make sure it is a victim,” said McGovern.

McGovern suggest asking yourself these questions when looking to donate to a group or charity:

  1. Does the charity or group have an on the ground presence?

2. Who are they raising money for?

3. Is it trustworthy?

The BBB says be careful of clothing and food donations because not all groups have the resources to distribute it.

Although cleanup efforts are just beginning, the BBB says scammers will wait weeks even months after a natural disaster to try to scam people into donating. You can check the list of credible charities here.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s