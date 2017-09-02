Bills trade CB Kevon Seymour to Panthers for WR Kaelin Clay

Carolina Panthers' Kaelin Clay (83) pulls down a t-shirt that supports victims of Hurricane Harvey after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

The Bills have traded corner back Kevon Seymour to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for wide receiver and return specialist Kaelin Clay, the team announced on Saturday.

Clay was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015.  After being released by the Bucs, he was then signed by to the Lions’ practice squad.  The Ravens signed the return specialist to their active roster that same year.  He was signed by Carolina in April.  He has returned 14 kicks for 323 yards.  Clay has also returned 23 punts for 244 yards in his career.

Seymour was selected in the sixth round of the 2016 Draft and started 15 games as a rookie.  He battled a shoulder injury throughout the preseason and was on the outside looking in as he battled for the starting right corner back job.

Dating back to the 2013 draft class, of the 28 players selected only seven remain on the Bills 53-man roster.

