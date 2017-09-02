HAM radio sends messages of hope to Houston

By Published: Updated:
People line up for food as others rest at the George R. Brown Convention Center that has been set up as a shelter for evacuees escaping the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB)- Rescues and clean up efforts in Houston are still underway as recovery from Harvey continues.

when technology fails in the middle of a storm, messages from right here in Western New York still make their way to the disaster zone.

Luke Calianno is tuned in to Texas. He is the Emergency Coordinator for the Lancaster ARES Emergency Alert System here in Lancaster. He sends “radio-grams” to areas across the country, to those who are facing disaster.

Calianno said, “It feels really good. Because I’m in turn giving back to the community. This is what our hobby is all about.”

These are called radio-grams, and they work just like a telegram.  When Hurricane Hharvey hit, cell phone service was weak, and electricity was not easy to access to people in Houston.

Calianno said, “That’s where the HAM radio comes in. When all else fails, HAM radio always gets through.”

It’s something that comes in handy here in Buffalo. Calianno said, “Here in Buffalo when we have a big major snow storm, the cellphones go down because the cell towers are overwhelmed. They cant handle the calls that are coming through.”

Calianno says his response to Harvey is similar to what happened after Hurricane Katrina.

He received calls from family members here trying to get in touch with their relatives, stuck in disaster zones.

Calianno said, “We had many requests to send these  “radio-grams” down to the shelters in Louisiana and Mississippi. They all went out, we got several responses back where they were able to get in touch with their relatives down in the Buffalo area.”

The public can now send free messages to loved ones and friends in Texas.

The messages are distributed to all of the affected area shelters.

You can reach out with your message to Calianno through the Lancaster Amateur Radio Facebook page here.

You can Facebook search – lancasterares

You can also email them directly at: KC2LAS@gmail.com

Messages are restricted to 25 words or less.

Recipients Required information:

Name, address, city,  phone,

Name of person sending radio message

Email is not required but may help.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s