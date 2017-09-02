Jordan Johnson and Brandon Reilly among players cut by Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Sweet Home native and former University at Buffalo standout Jordan Johnson, along with Nebraska wide receiver Brandon Reilly were among the players released by the Bills on Saturday, as the team trimmed its roster down to 53 players ahead of the regular season.

In a crowded backfield it was a long shot for Johnson, who signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent, to make the roster. The former Sweet Home star scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the preseason finale against the Lions on Thursday night.

His agent confirmed on Twitter the running back had been released.

Buffalo Bills are releasing RB Jordan Johnson (U of Buffalo)… Played sparingly in crowded backfield but has potential. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) September 2, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Reilly, who became a fan favorite, was on the outside looking in along with fellow undrafted receiver Daikiel Shorts. Reilly had 11 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. He also fumbled once — late in the fourth quarter of the Bills loss to Baltimore. Shorts had nine catches for 90 yards.

Nothing’s gonna keep me down..I can guarantee you that — B. Reilly (@brandonreilly87) September 2, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Both players are reportedly going to be added to the Bills’ practice squad if they clear waivers.

Keith Wenning, who was signed by the Bills on Tuesday as quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and TJ Yates worked through the league’s concussion protocol, was also let go by the team. The move could signal that Taylor’s health has improved since suffering a concussion in the first quarter against the Ravens.

The cuts have yet to be confirmed by the Bills.

ROSTER CUTS

RB Jordan Johnson

RB Cedric O’Neal

OL Cameron Jefferson

OL Greg Pyke

OL Karim Barton

QB Keith Wenning

TE Rory Anderson

WR Dezmin Lewis

WR Jeremy Butler

WR Brandon Reilly

WR Daikiel Shorts

WR Rashard Ross

CB Bradley Sylve

CB Marcus Sayles

CB Jumal Rolle

CB B.T. Sanders

DE Ian Seau

DE Jake Metz

DT Marquavius Lewis

DT Nigel Williams

S Shamiel Gary

S Joe Powell

S Adrian McDonald

S Bacarri Rambo

LB Jacob Lindsey

LB Carl Bradford