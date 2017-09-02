Jordan Johnson and Brandon Reilly among players cut by Bills

By Published: Updated:
Buffalo Bills running back Jordan Johnson (39) rushes during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Detroit Lions Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Sweet Home native and former University at Buffalo standout Jordan Johnson, along with Nebraska wide receiver Brandon Reilly were among the players released by the Bills on Saturday, as the team trimmed its roster down to 53 players ahead of the regular season.

In a crowded backfield it was a long shot for Johnson, who signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent, to make the roster.  The former Sweet Home star scored a touchdown late in the fourth quarter of the preseason finale against the Lions on Thursday night.

His agent confirmed on Twitter the running back had been released.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Reilly, who became a fan favorite, was on the outside looking in along with fellow undrafted receiver Daikiel Shorts. Reilly had 11 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown. He also fumbled once — late in the fourth quarter of the Bills loss to Baltimore.  Shorts had nine catches for 90 yards.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Both players are reportedly going to be added to the Bills’ practice squad if they clear waivers.

Keith Wenning, who was signed by the Bills on Tuesday as quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and TJ Yates worked through the league’s concussion protocol, was also let go by the team.  The move could signal that Taylor’s health has improved since suffering a concussion in the first quarter against the Ravens.

The cuts have yet to be confirmed by the Bills.

ROSTER CUTS

RB Jordan Johnson
RB Cedric O’Neal
OL Cameron Jefferson
OL Greg Pyke
OL Karim Barton
QB Keith Wenning
TE Rory Anderson
WR Dezmin Lewis
WR Jeremy Butler
WR Brandon Reilly
WR Daikiel Shorts
WR Rashard Ross

CB Bradley Sylve
CB Marcus Sayles
CB Jumal Rolle
CB B.T. Sanders
DE Ian Seau
DE Jake Metz
DT Marquavius Lewis
DT Nigel Williams
S Shamiel Gary
S Joe Powell
S Adrian McDonald
S Bacarri Rambo
LB Jacob Lindsey
LB Carl Bradford

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s