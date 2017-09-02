Niagara Falls goes gold for pediatric cancer awareness month

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A young warrior from Niagara Falls is going for gold by fighting cancer — and fighting for others like him.

The boy known as Baby Shawn Kennedy joined dozens of people for the 2nd Annual Golden Steps 4 Pediatric Cancer Walk Friday.

Gold represents pediatric cancer and September is pediatric cancer awareness month.

Dozens of people gathered at Niagara Falls State Park Friday for the 2nd annual awareness walk, which was led by Baby Shawn. He was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer two years ago. Many children are often only given 6 months to a year after being diagnosed. Baby Shawn is now 6 years old. He’ll be 7 in October. His mom, Nicole Vathy, says this walk is necessary because most people don’t know about pediatric cancer and how many children need help.

“For them to know that it’s super underfunded the government only funds 4% for pediatric cancer. Children don’t get enough funding. There’s not enough funding so there’s not enough research and especially for what Shawn has there’s nothing,” said Nicole Vathy.

Vathy says Baby Shawn’s last checkup was in June where his brain tumor remained stable. He’s been getting treatment in Memphis and will be going back there in October for a MRI.

Organizers of the walk say they hope to grow and eventually turn the entire city gold for pediatric cancer awareness month.