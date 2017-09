(CNN)= Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath have dumped trillions of gallons of rain across Texas, according to weather analytics company WeatherBell.

Although flooding in Houston, Beaumont and Port Arthur has received the most attention, newly released satellite images show the storm’s impact in other towns.

Arkema chemical plant in Crosby, Texas DIGITAL GLOBE

Simonton, Texas DIGITAL GLOBE

Brookshire, Texas DIGITAL GLOBE

Angleton, Texas DIGITAL GLOBE

Rosenberg, Texas DIGITAL GLOBE

Holiday Lakes, Texas DIGITAL GLOBE

Wharton, Texas DIGITAL GLOBE