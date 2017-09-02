Young bow tie businessman giving back to the community

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 11-year-old best known for his booming bow tie business, is now making it his business to give back to the community.

500 Buffalo students will start the new school year with a backpack full of school supplies, all thanks to Sheldon Gibbs.

Sheldon was only 10-years-old when he started his own business “Classic Knot.”

On Saturday Gibbs held his first Backpack Summer Jam Giveaway. He says it is important to give students the tools they need to be successful for the school year.

“I feel like being prepared for the first day of school is important for the students instead of stressing and not having anything,” said Gibbs.

The backpack giveaway was held at the New Hope Church of God by Faith.

