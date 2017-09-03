A look at the Bills Offense

It should come as no surprise that LeSean McCoy will be the focal point of the bills offense once again this year. He had 1,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground last year. Sure, he turned 29 years old this off season. But don’t expect that to slow him down. McCoy says, “I feel good, I feel the same, I feel young, I feel about 25, making the same runs, the same cuts, I feel good, I feel explosive.”

Tyrod Taylor enters his 3rd season as the bills starting quarterback.Rick Dennison will be his 3rd offensive coordinator. Tyrod has been equal parts electrifying and frustrating in his 29 games as the Bills quarterback. Much like the entire NFL, offensive success will hinge on improved quarterback play.

The Bills wide receiver group was a mystery for most of August. Guys were signed and traded and retired. What’s left? We’ll the bills acquired Jordan Matthews from Philly. He had 800 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. He will join rookie 2nd round pick Zay Jones. After those two, there are a ton of question marks.

Charles Clay returns as the starting tight end. Sean McDermott admits the team has concern over his knee. If he can stay on the field, Clay could have a bounce back season.

The o-line has been the anchor of the offense the past 2 seasons. But there are more concerns this year. Cordy Glenn’s foot has been an issue all off season, creating a concern at left tackle. That goes along with major question marks on the right side of the line. It will be interesting to see where and how well rookie Dion Dawkins plays in his 1st year. The upside is Eric Wood and Richie Incognito solidify the middle of a seemingly shaky o-line.