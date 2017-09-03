Buffalo Kickoff LIVE: 2017 Season Predictions

How will the Bills perform in 2017 under new Head Coach Sean McDermott?

A lot rests of how quarterback Tyrod Taylor plays under Rick Dennison, who will be Taylor’s third offensive coordinator in as many years. Another offensive aspect to consider: Can LeSean McCoy continue to dominate and take some of the pressure off Taylor?

The defense will also be looked upon to bounce back following disappointing campaigns in 2015 and again in 2016.

PREDICTIONS

Josh Reed: 7-9

Nick Filipowski: 6-10

Sal Capaccio: 7-9

Thad Brown: 6-10

Scott Pitoniak: 5-11