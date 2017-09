Each week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE, we’ll answer your fan question leading up to the Bills game.

This week’s question came from Facebook and BJ Bancroft who wanted to know outside of QB, what are the Bills top needs heading into the draft.

Nick Filipowski and Scott Pitoniak discuss the importance of drafting a wide receiver, corner back and edge rusher on this week’s show.

Submit questions to the show:

E-mail: sports@wivb.com

Twitter: @BuffaloKickoff @NEWS4_NICK @SalSports @thadbrown7 @4JoshReed