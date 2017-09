Each week on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE, we’ll discuss several topics heading into the Bills game.

This week, to preview the upcoming 2017 season, Buffalo Kickoff LIVE discussed the new faces and the impact they’ll have on the 2017 season, whether the Pegulas are under presser to win, LeSean McCoy’s chase for 10,000 rushing yards and how Sean McDermott will face adversity as a first year head coach.