How the Bills defense compares to last year

BUFFALO,NY (WIVB) Last year Rex Ryan ran a 2 gap scheme with his defensive lineman. That means the lineman were responsible for the gaps on their right and their left. This had them being less aggressive to get up field and more worried about trying to control their 2 gaps. This in theory would have them taking on more offensive lineman and freeing up the linebackers to make the plays.

This year the Bills are running a one gap scheme. Each member of the front 7 is responsible for a gap. This frees the defensive lineman to attack their gap and try to get up field to make a big play.

Head coach Sean McDermott will also make changes in the secondary.  The Bills will play more zone.

 

 

