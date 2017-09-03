REPORT: Bills cut running back Jonathan Williams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a stunning move on Sunday, the Bills parted ways with running back Jonathan Williams, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Williams, who was slated to be the No. 2 back behind LeSean McCoy, played in 11 games as a rookie in 2016 and rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Unexpected move: The #Bills just cut RB Jonathan Williams, source said. Productive player, was slated to be their No. 2 RB at one point. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2017

No injury. No suspension. Just a surprising release for RB Jonathan Williams. https://t.co/1K81XIxS45 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2017

The Dallas native was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Arkansas and played in the second half of the preseason finale against the Lions.

The cut now leaves the Bills with running backs Joe Banyard and Taiwan Jones, along with fullbacks Pat DiMarco and Mike Tolbert to fill in after McCoy.

Williams’ release wasn’t the only shocking move made by Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott. They also parted ways with Gerald Hodges, who looked to have secured a backup role at linebacker. According to Rapoport, the Bills tried to trade the linebacker on Saturday.

They were aggressive in trying to trade him yesterday. Cut him today https://t.co/6JLqBXRH64 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2017

