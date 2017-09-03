REPORT: Bills cut running back Jonathan Williams

By Published: Updated:
Buffalo Bills' Jonathan Williams (31) runs away from Detroit Lions' Teez Tabor (30) for a touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a stunning move on Sunday, the Bills parted ways with running back Jonathan Williams, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Williams, who was slated to be the No. 2 back behind LeSean McCoy, played in 11 games as a rookie in 2016 and rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Dallas native was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Arkansas and played in the second half of the preseason finale against the Lions.

The cut now leaves the Bills with running backs Joe Banyard and Taiwan Jones, along with fullbacks Pat DiMarco and Mike Tolbert to fill in after McCoy.

Williams’ release wasn’t the only shocking move made by Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott.  They also parted ways with Gerald Hodges, who looked to have secured a backup role at linebacker.  According to Rapoport, the Bills tried to trade the linebacker on Saturday.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s