Western New Yorkers flock to sunflower field in Sanborn

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Sunflowers are known for representing joy and happiness. With all the bad going on in the world it’s easy to forget about something so simple. One family in Sanborn is trying to change that.

The Danielewicz family has been farming for years and years. Typically their largest crops include corn, wheat and soy. This year, they decided to try something new and plant sunflowers. This crop, has earned them a seat in the spotlight.

Louise Brachmann, Co-Owner Danielewicz Farm Inc. told News 4, “My husband decided he wanted to do a cover crop on the corner this year and he knew I loved sunflowers and I always wanted to plant them, so we finally did it.”

Sunflowers of course bring Louise joy. She loves the simplicity of them. She shared, “I like the color of them, it kind of is cheery, it’s bright, and it’s something uplifting which I think we need a lot of around here.”

But the flower also has a deeper meaning to her she said, “It brings a lot of joy, because I just lost my mom 5 years ago and I just lost my dad 5 months ago, so to me this was also a tribute to them to thank them for everything they’ve done.”

It’s an act of gratitude that can literally be seen for miles and miles. But the act extends farther then that figuratively speaking. People have traveled from all around Western New York to the small town to take photos with the natural work of art.

Brachmann told News 4, “We never planned on any of this, we just wanted to do something nice. And the people that have come here, and the stories they’ve told me about being sick or having issues, how much it’s brightened their day has really touched me.”

The sunflowers have been in full bloom for about two weeks ago. Louise suspects they have about a week left before they die for the season, so make sure you head out to the country, on the corner of Baer Rd. and Saunders Settlement Rd., and take in the beautiful landscape.