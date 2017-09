BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – 24 hours after being released, Brandon Reilly, who became a fan favorite in the preseason, was back with the Bills as a member of the team’s practice squad.

Daikiel Shorts, who was also battling for one of the few spots at wide receiver on the active roster, was also signed to the practice squad.

BILLS PRACTICE SQUAD PLAYERS

WR – Brandon Reilly

WR – Daikiel Shorts

CB – Marcus Sayles

DE – Ian Deau

DT – Marquavius Lewis

OL – Jordan Mudge

S – B.T. Sanders