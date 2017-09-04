BPD respond to report of a shooting in Riverside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were on the scene of a reported shooting for several hours Sunday night.
Police were called to the 100 block of Crowley Avenue after 9 p.m.
A News 4 photographer on the scene saw police taking pictures of a bicycle in the grass, and the inside of a car parked on the street.
During this time traffic may have been affected because Crowley was closed.
Police have not released details about a possible victim, or a condition.
