BPD respond to report of a shooting in Riverside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were on the scene of a reported shooting for several hours Sunday night.

Police were called to the 100 block of Crowley Avenue after 9 p.m.

BREAKING: BPD responding to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Crowley Avenue. Traffic could be affected in the area. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) September 4, 2017

A News 4 photographer on the scene saw police taking pictures of a bicycle in the grass, and the inside of a car parked on the street.

During this time traffic may have been affected because Crowley was closed.

Police have not released details about a possible victim, or a condition.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this developing story.