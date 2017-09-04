Drug, DWI arrests made during joint road check effort by NYSP, West Seneca police

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in West Seneca teamed up with New York State Police on Sunday for a joint DWI road check.

The road check took place on Transit Rd. in the towns of West Seneca and Elma.

Nine tickets were issued, and four people were arrested during the joint effort.

They are the following people:

Jonathan Kukura, 30, of Buffalo — charged with DWI

Stephany Pause, 26, of Buffalo — charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Justin Mays, 22, of Alden — charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana

Megan Hardy, 21, of Lancaster — charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana