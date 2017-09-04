Family project finds quick success for Lockport detective

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — As a detective lieutenant with the Lockport Police Department, it’s Todd Chenez’s job to solve crimes, get the real story, seek those kernel of truth.

For the past year, though, Chenez’s latest pursuit has been a different type of kernel.

“We started on the stove top, and got several ingredients off line and just kept making this stuff,” Todd Chenez said. “That was around July of last year.”

Less than a month later, Chenez’s year would take an unexpected turn when he was thrust into investigating one of the city’s biggest crimes, a fatal arson at HTI Recycling.

The case was consuming, like much of his job the past 17 years. But Chenez has a unique way of disconnecting.

“A lot of the times, he’s doing difficult, not so fun things, and dealing with people that are not happy,” said Karla Chenez, Todd’s wife. “So to come home and just shut it off and do fun stuff has been really great for him. I tell him it’s like popcorn therapy. This is his therapy to not be thinking about all of it.”

Everyone chips in. Chenez and his family make everything by hand in their newly outfitted basement. All 24 flavors they offer — and growing — are their own recipes.

For Chenez, it’s the latest idea in what has been years of them.

“In fact, it’s actually a running joke with my family and friends about how many things I’ve gotten myself into,” Todd said laughing.

“This one is actually working, yes,” Karla added. “It wasn’t just, what the heck, once in awhile, anymore. It was like, wow, people are loving this.”

But it’s also working for them as a family.

“We’re working on a common goal. And we’re doing it together and it’s fun,” Karla said.

That means success, while sweet, is only secondary.

“That was my thought to begin with,” Todd said. “When we started this, yeah, popcorn is fun. But I’ve always wanted to do something like this to bring everbody together. …And here we are. It ended up being popcorn.”

On Saturday, Chenez’s Popcorn started selling at various spots around Niagara County, including at Molinaros Restaurant and Lake Effect Ice Cream in Lockport, Harmony Farms in Pendleton, KM Treats in Olcott, and at Johnson’s Country Store on Robinson Road, which will feature all 24 flavors.

Orders can also be placed on the Chenez’s Popcorn website.