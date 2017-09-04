Labor Day Parade to celebrate advances in improved working conditions

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Central Labor Council AFL-CIO’s Labor Day Parade will step off from the Irish Center on Abbott Rd. Monday.

Members of several unions are expected to march together to celebrate the advances they’ve made in improving working conditions.

The parade begins at Noon and will go down Abbott to Cazenovia, then down that street and through the park.

A picnic in the park, sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, will take place.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is also scheduled to be there.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s