Labor Day Parade to celebrate advances in improved working conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Central Labor Council AFL-CIO’s Labor Day Parade will step off from the Irish Center on Abbott Rd. Monday.

Members of several unions are expected to march together to celebrate the advances they’ve made in improving working conditions.

The parade begins at Noon and will go down Abbott to Cazenovia, then down that street and through the park.

A picnic in the park, sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, will take place.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is also scheduled to be there.