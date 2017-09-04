Last call: Longtime patrons hit beach bar as it prepares to close

ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early in the morning on Labor Day, patrons start trickling into Mickey Rats Beach Bar, ready to spend the whole day soaking up the sun and saying goodbye to the Lakefront staple establishment.

“It’s the end of an era,” Steve Brucato who has been coming to the bar for 22 years. “The bouncers know me. The bartenders know me. When you walk in, it’s like ‘Cheers’: everybody knows your name.”

“Every Labor Day, we come down to the water to say goodbye to the summer,” said Mike Myszka, a Mickey Rats patron for 40 years. He says his dad used to spend time at the bar before it was even called Mickey Rats so he heard a lot about it growing up and couldn’t wait until he could come spend time there.

“There are plenty of good times on the wall, eating, drinking, listening to bands,” said Myszka.

The workers say they were notified about the bar closing on the Sunday before Labor Day.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Wayne Griem, a Mickey Rats manager. “It’s a big part of people’s lives here.”

And a huge part of Griem’s life. The school teacher started spending summers at the bar 28 years ago. It’s where he met his wife and many friends. He’s already getting choked up thinking about closing down for good saying he wasn’t expecting the bar’s last call to be coming this summer. Ellicott Development has purchased the property and the beachfront bar, which has been open for 44 years, isn’t a part of that plan. Griem says they’re having one last big party September 30th and aside from the drinks flowing, he expects emotions to be, as well.

“The community counts on this place and it’s going to be missed.”