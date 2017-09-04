Local entrepreneur building buffalo gift business to put veterans to work

SLOAN, N.Y. (WIVB) – On Labor Day, we recognize the accomplishments of the American workers who have fought for fair wages and working conditions. This Labor Day, our News 4 crew found a local entrepreneur hard at work building his business to be able to hire on those who have fought for our country.

Roy Spring’s company, OTE Manufacturing, creates a wide variety of Buffalo-inspired specialty gifts, from cutting boards with hand crafted buffalo images to handmade wooden rocking horses in the shape of a buffalo, to a wooden buffalo cutout that works as home decor or a bar board, and much, much more.

MORE | Click here to see some of OTE Manufacturing’s products

Spring started OTE Manufacturing in 2014, after moving to Western New York to help care for his girlfriend’s aging father. “He was a World War II veteran, a Bronze Star recipient for valor,” Spring explained. “I decided he should have an honorable last chapter in his life.”

Before long, Spring realized he wanted to help other veterans, too, and he began building his business to create jobs for disabled and disadvantaged veterans.

OTE Manufacturing began as an operation to build hydrofoil sailboats, but Spring quickly hit his stride working with wood to create Buffalo-inspired specialty gifts. “This is a hobby turning into a business now, and it’s very successful so far,” Spring said.

The specialty gifts are available at a number of wineries and boutiques around Western New York, including Tis the Season Gift Shoppe in Snyder, where Spring says his largest collection of Buffalo products is for sale, when he can keep up with the demand. “Buffalo people are the most loyal people to the brand I’ve ever seen in my life. As quick as I make these bowls and boards and all the other things we make, they sell,” Spring said.

Having a backlog of orders is a good problem to have, Spring laughed, because every item sold helps grow the business. Spring hopes to soon be at the point where he can hire on disabled and disadvantaged veterans to work for his company and expand into having them rehab large boats. “In a boat, we have all kinds of machinery, rigging, electrical, plumbing – all trades are in that,” Spring said. “From there, we’re going to take the veterans and train them to become teachers and bring disadvantaged youth in and teach the youth these skills.”

Eventually, Spring says, he wants to create a comprehensive high school where disadvantaged youth can learn trade skills from disadvantaged and disabled veterans. Spring plans to make his operation employee-owned, so the veterans will have a personal stake in the company and its future.

For now, Spring is a one-person operation in his workshop in Sloan, doing what he can to stock local stores and fill custom orders.

To learn more about OTE Manufacturing and its products, go to the company’s Facebook page.

OTE Manufacturing is also getting ready to launch a new product called N’Onion. Watch the video below to learn more about it.