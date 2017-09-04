Lockport man accused of striking victim with baseball bat

By Published:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man has been charged with hitting someone with a baseball bat.

Lockport police say Stephen Lewis, 31, struck a victim in the face, breaking their jaw and knocking out some of their teeth.

The incident happened during an altercation around 9 a.m. Monday on Gabriel Dr., police say. According to them, it happened outside of Lewis’ home.

The victim was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. Their condition is not clear.

Lewis was charged with second-degree Assault, a felony, and was taken into custody before his arraignment.

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s