Lockport man accused of striking victim with baseball bat

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man has been charged with hitting someone with a baseball bat.

Lockport police say Stephen Lewis, 31, struck a victim in the face, breaking their jaw and knocking out some of their teeth.

The incident happened during an altercation around 9 a.m. Monday on Gabriel Dr., police say. According to them, it happened outside of Lewis’ home.

The victim was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. Their condition is not clear.

Lewis was charged with second-degree Assault, a felony, and was taken into custody before his arraignment.