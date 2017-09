BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at Lisbon and Bailey Avenues in Buffalo.

Police tell News 4 a 21-year-old man was shot. As of Sunday night, he was still being treated at ECMC for his injuries.

Sources tell News 4 he was sitting in a vehicle when he was shot.

