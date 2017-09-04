McDermott talks confidence in QB Peterman, recent roster changes

Related Coverage Bills roll to 27-17 win over Lions in preseason finale

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills finished up their preseason games with a 27-17 win against the Detroit Lions.

On Monday morning, Head Coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on recent changes to the team roster.

Two of those were the addition of quarterback Joe Webb and the release of safety Colt Anderson.

New players on the team’s practice squad include linebacker Zach Vigil, tight end MyCole Pruitt and guard Will Pericak.

Quarterbacks Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates remain in concussion protocol, but McDermott said he feels confident in QB Nathan Peterman if he is needed as a starter on Sunday. He also expressed confidence in Webb.

McDermott says Nathan Peterman is ready to take on a bigger roll and start if needed. @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/XXT9Ax5FlS — Scott Swenson (@ScottSwenson4) September 4, 2017

On Sunday, the Bills will kick off their regular season, playing against the New York Jets. In that game, McDermott says John Miller will start at right guard and Jordan Mills will be the starter on right tackle.

McDermott went on to discuss the release of running back Jonathan Williams.

The release of Williams had nothing to do with his character, according to McDermott, who called him “a fine young man.”

A backup running back will be by committee, the coach said.

"Running back by committee" is not the most confident thing McDermott could say. Had a solid backup in Williams before his release. #Bills — Nick Filipowski (@NEWS4_NICK) September 4, 2017

McDermott also addressed another player who is no longer with the team — Kevon Seymour.

He said that the time was right to move forward and trade the cornerback to the Carolina Panthers.

Later in the conference, McDermott addressed wide receiver Jordan Matthews, offensive tackle Cordy Glenn and defensive tackle Jerel Worthy.

Matthews is still working his way back, according to the coach. Glenn is doing more every day, he says, and Worthy is under concussion protocol.

The Bills’ game against the Jets starts this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS. Tune in at 11:30 for pre-game coverage on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE.