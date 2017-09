ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A popular summertime spot in the southtowns is getting ready to close its doors for good.

We first told you about a year ago that Mickey Rat’s in Angola was up for sale.

After Monday, Ellicott Development will be ready to move in and build condos there.

Mickey Rat’s opened in 1973.

We’ll be watching to see their final sendoff.