New law allows people to sue neighbors due to unwanted surveillance

NEW YORK (WIVB) — In New York, there’s no legal expectation of privacy outdoors — even in your own backyard.

“Everybody has cellphones, a lot of people have drones, a lot of people have video cameras,” said Terry Connors, a legal analyst for News 4.

Now a new law will change that and protect people’s privacy, by allowing them to sue nosey neighbors for unwanted surveillance.

But Terry Connors says it’s only under certain circumstances.

“Now the law says if you are being harassed or annoyed by that surveillance you can take action. It’s not a crime, but you can take civil action,” said Connors.

He says since it’s not a crime, people would have to call a lawyer and take their neighbor to court.

“What you couldn’t do is to ask a police officer to arrest your neighbor for that reason,” said Connors.

Unlawful surveillance was made a crime in the state in 2003, but that only applied to places where privacy is expected like bathrooms and dressing rooms.

“Essentially what governor Cuomo says done is he’s expanding this right of privacy for individuals to protect them in their own backyard activities,” said Connors.

Many people have doorbell video cameras, but Connors says this new law won’t apply to those.

“It wouldn’t affect that unless those devices would be used to try to invade someone’s privacy because they wanted to harass or annoy them,” said Connors.