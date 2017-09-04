NYS Police crack down on DWI’s during Labor Day weekend

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Law enforcement spent the holiday weekend cracking down on drinking and driving. It’s part of the national “drive sober or get pulled over” campaign.

Officials say driving impaired is one of the leading causes of all traffic accidents.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one person is killed every 51 minutes in a drunk driving crash.

Monday night, a News 4 crew took a ride with state police in Clarence. While there weren’t any drunk driving arrests at the time, drivers were pulled over for their headlights being out.

The police department was out in full force to make sure travelers got home safely. State police had extra patrols, dedicated DWI patrols and several areas had checkpoints over the holiday weekend.

Last year during Labor Day weekend, state police made 220 DWI arrests and issued more than 11,000 tickets.

This year’s numbers aren’t in yet.

“We had multiple arrests, we issued out quite a bit of tickets just within western New York. I know one checkpoint resulted in at least five arrests in West Seneca,” said Trooper James O’Callaghan, NYS Police.

Police were also looking for distracted driving, drivers not wearing seat-belts and those violating the ‘Move Over’ law.