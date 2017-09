BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 went to the scene of a reported shooting on Thatcher Avenue Monday afternoon.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot just after 12:30 p.m Detectives are investigating the possibility a 2nd victim was shot.

The victim was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 847-2255.