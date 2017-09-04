Search for missing kayakers underway on Lake Ontario

By Published:

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Multiple agencies are searching for missing kayakers on Lake Ontario.

The Somerset Police Department tells us three young men left from the Golden Hill State Park boat launch around noon on Monday. They were each in their own kayak.

Chief Yotter says they got the call the men were missing around 6pm. They believe the three kayakers headed straight out from the park but are unsure if they drifted because of high winds.

The Coast Guard and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office are helping officers search miles up and down the shoreline.

This is a developing story.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s