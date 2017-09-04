Search for missing kayakers underway on Lake Ontario

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)- Multiple agencies are searching for missing kayakers on Lake Ontario.

The Somerset Police Department tells us three young men left from the Golden Hill State Park boat launch around noon on Monday. They were each in their own kayak.

Chief Yotter says they got the call the men were missing around 6pm. They believe the three kayakers headed straight out from the park but are unsure if they drifted because of high winds.

The Coast Guard and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office are helping officers search miles up and down the shoreline.

This is a developing story.