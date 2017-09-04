Six players drafted from 2013-2016 remain on Bills roster

Whether you include the 2013 draft class, the fact still remains: New GM Brandon Beane and Head Coach Sean McDermott have done their best to move on from the Doug Whaley era.

Whaley was named the Bills’ general manager following the 2013 draft after the departure of Buddy Nix. He was fired after the day after the 2017 draft ended.

After running back Jonathan Williams was cut on Sunday, only six players selected between 2013 and 2016 are still with the Bills: Linebacker Preston Brown, offensive lineman Seantreal Henderson, guard John Miller, tight end Nick O’Leary, defensive end Shaq Lawson and defensive tackle Adolphus Washington.

Of players selected between 2010 and 2012, only left tackle Cordy Glenn and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus remain.

Williams, by many accounts had an impressive preseason averaging nearly six yards per carry, was slated to be the backup to LeSean McCoy.

“Jonathan, I thought he had a good preseason,” McDermott told reporters on Monday. “There’s a lot to like about what he did. That said, we’re doing what’s right for this football team.”

It was another stunning move made by the Bills over the weekend, who also traded corner back Kevon Seymour to Carolina in exchange for Kaelin Clay.

Both Williams and Seymour were selected by Buffalo in 2016.

Whaley earned praise from McDermott for orchestrating the trade with Kansas City on the first night of the 2017 draft, which netted Buffalo an extra first round pick in 2018.

Whaley was also credited with being instrumental in setting up the Bills’ 2017 draft board when they selected Tre’Davious White, Zay Jones, Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano, Nathan Peterman and Tanner Vallejo.

“I believe in the first year, when you look at it, you’re always going in and looking to make sure that you get the right people on board, on the bus, and get the people that are already on board in the right seats. That’s a natural occurrence, if you will, [in] the first year at times,” McDermott said. “Some of those are tough, difficult decisions and unpopular in some ways. I recognize that. Brandon and I both recognize that.

“But it takes some of those decisions for us to get to where we’re trying to go. It’s very easy, I think it happens a lot quite a bit out there, when you come in and you say ‘let’s err on the side of not rocking the boat.’ Well, short-term gain sometimes doesn’t equal long-term success. We want to make sure we’re doing both. We always do that with the team-first mentality. That comes with the territory. Our teams, we’ve been there. You guys have seen what we’ve gone through in preseason and training camp and this team is ready to adapt. That’s an important characteristic of good football teams.”

Eric Wood, who was signed to an extension two weeks ago, expected a significant roster turnover.

“I didn’t necessarily think about it when they took over. I knew that there would be a lot of turnover because there is under any new regime coming in. We changed defenses, that has a lot to do with it,” he said. “You’re going two different styles, a lot of players drafted for one style don’t necessarily fit another, in that regard. Then, anytime a guy comes over from a different team, there’s guys that he likes whether it be on his own previous team, or guys that he played against in his division.”

In that regard, Wood is right. Corner back Ronald Darby wasn’t necessarily a great fit for the zone scheme McDermott runs. Linebacker Reggie Ragland, who was drafted to play linebacker in Rex Ryan’s 3-4 defense, started out battling for first team reps with Preston Brown before falling all the way to the third team and was ultimately sent to the Chiefs.