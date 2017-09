BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Americans are getting in the Winter holiday spirit early.

A new Bankrate.com survey shows $14 million Americans have already booked hotels or bought plane tickets for travel in November and December.

Officials with the airfare tracker company Hopper say the early birds may not get the best deals.

The ideal time to buy Christmas tickets is in early October, and Thanksgiving prices usually stay steady through Halloween.