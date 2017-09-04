Thruway travel up during Labor Day weekend

CLARENCE, N.Y (WIVB) — Summer holiday travel has been increasing for the last few years, according to AAA. This summer, the travel group reports every holiday weekend being busier than in years past.

“We’ve had such a great summer travel season,” said Elizabeth Carey, the AAA public affairs manager.

More than 35.5 million people are hitting the roadways for Labor Day. According to Carey, that’s increasing traffic as 10% more cars are using the thruway to travel and more people are using cash rather than EZ Pass.

“It shows that a lot of tourists are out traveling who aren’t usually traveling on the thruway,” said Carey. “That can cause some congestion.”

And Carey says this summer, they’ve been seeing more people spending time around the state and in other locations including the Adirondacks, Thousand Islands, Outer Banks, and Cape Cod, citing gas prices as the reason why more people are hitting the road.

“People felt it was the year for them to go out and make memories.”

 

