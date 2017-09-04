Tyrod status still in doubt

The Bills added a quarterback on Monday, maybe in part because they still aren't sure about the quarterbacks they have.

Sean McDermott says Tyrod Taylor and T.J. Yates are still in concussion protocol. Taylor's status for the season opener Sunday is "up in the air".

"I think he's getting better but he's still in the league protocol," McDermott said. Taylor was on the sideline during the Bills final preseason game with the Lions on Thursday and, seemingly, feeling fine.

The new QB is Joe Webb, who was just cut by the Panthers. Webb spent three seasons in Carolina where, no doubt, McDermott and GM Brandon Beane got to know him well. McDermott mentioned Webb's abilities on special teams as a factor in signing him.

If Nate Peterman is forced into starting duty for his first ever NFL game, McDermott thinks he'll be able to handle the larger workload that comes with a regular season game plan.

"We're extremely confident in Nathan," McDermott said.

McDermott addressed the trades of Kevon Seymour and Jonathan Williams Monday, saying neither was about a character issue.

Special teams was mentioned as a factor in the Williams trade. With Seymour, McDermott said "the timing was right to move forward" with the deal.

There are now only six draft picks remaining from the four seasons of Doug Whaley's reign as GM. McDermott denied Bills transactions over the last month were about getting "his" guys.

"It's not about bringing in our guys," McDermott said. "We want good people and good football players that embrace what this city is all about."

McDermott cleared up most of the position battles that were contested during training camp.

John Miller and Jordan Mills will man the right side of the offensive line. It means the Bills will begin the season with the same starting five as last year.

The backup running back spot behind LeSean McCoy will be handled "by committee". McDermott says the group of Mike Tolbert, Taiwan Jones and Joe Banyard all bring something different to the table.

On defense, E.J. Gaines has the "upper hand" to be the starter at corner opposite Tre'Davious White. Lorenzo Alexander will be the backup middle linebacker if Preston Brown gets hurt. The Bills released Gerald Hodges over the weekend.

Cordy Glenn and Jordan Matthews are not yet back to 100 percent, but are heading in the right direction.

"Glenn is still making steps forward, doing more every day," McDermott said. "Matthews is still working his way back. He's not there, yet. "

McDermott also said Jerel Worthy is in concussion protocol.

With Vlad Ducasse, Andre Holmes and Ryan Davis still on the roster, the Bills would not be eligible to receive a compensation pick due to Stephon Gilmore's departure.

The team does have until week 10 to release those players and possible still earn that pick, likely to be a third rounder.

They know.

“We’ll see how that plays out over the next few weeks," McDermott said. "It's something we're aware of."