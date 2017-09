ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills announced shortly after Noon Monday that Tyrod Taylor has returned to practice.

The quarterback suffered a concussion when the team played the Baltimore Ravens in their third preseason game.

Taylor and fellow QB T.J. Yates remain in concussion protocol. It is not clear when Yates was injured.

The Bills will play the New York Jets this Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS. Tune in at 11:30 for pre-game coverage on Buffalo Kickoff LIVE.