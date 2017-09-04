VIDEO: 6 recovering after driver crashes into laundromat

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Six people on Staten Island are recovering after a wild crash.

Someone in a car drove through a laundromat.

WARNING: You may find the video above disturbing.

Security video captured the moments when a 74-year-old driver accidentally reversed through the laundromat’s front windows.

The store owner says he initially thought the sound was a bomb bursting.

“I heard a ‘bomb-burst’ sound, so I came back,” Page Laundromat owner Bon Koo said. “At the time, I was at my small office, so I found some car hit my store.”

Firefighters say a total of three people suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, and three others suffered minor injuries.

They say the driver was among the injured.