WNY Red Cross volunteers pass out comfort kits to families in Texas

By Published:

BEAUMONT, TEXAS (WIVB) — Several Red Cross volunteers from western New York are working hard Monday and through the week to help people recovering from hurricane Harvey.

Local volunteers travelled across Texas Monday with trucks full of relief supplies. They’ve been passing out ‘comfort kits’ filled with toiletries and everything else people may need.

Volunteers spent the last few days at churches and other places across Texas passing out supplies to those affected by hurricane Harvey.

More than 30,000 people are in Red Cross shelters in Texas. Volunteers say the focus is taking care of emergency needs right now.

Jay Bonafede with the Buffalo chapter of Red Cross was in Beaumont, Texas Monday afternoon. He says many roads are still flooded.

“We met a family there today that has actually lived through multiple hurricanes and you can just see both the exhaustion but also the resiliency that they have. The way that they go through everything, the way that they’re trying to persevere,” said Jay Bonafede, chief communications officer.

Bonafede says they’re also passing out household recovery kits with things like rakes, shovels and bleach.

It’s not just Red Cross volunteers lending a hand in Texas. Bonafede shared a picture on his Twitter page of Harry Connick Jr. at a Harvey relief shelter.

Bonafede left for Texas the day after he appeared on the News 4 Hurricane Harvey telethon. He says he will be in Texas for the rest of the week, but many Red Cross volunteers will be there for weeks and months to come.

