2 missing kayakers come ashore, 1 still missing

SOMERSET, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two missing kayakers from Pennsylvania made it to shore in Orleans County Tuesday morning.

Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and the U.S. Coast Guard were out Monday night and were still out on Tuesday morning, searching Lake Ontario.

Crews from Somerset police, New York State Parks and fire departments from Barker and Olcott were also there.

Boats and aircraft were used to search for the missing men.

The Sheriff tells News 4 the search started near Golden Hill State Park, east of Olcott.

We’re told the three young men went out around Noon on Monday. They were in green, red and blue kayaks, and were last seen paddling offshore into the lake.

Officials say they were wearing life jackets.

Six hours later, the family reported them missing.

Before the two came ashore, Somerset Police Chief John Yotter said “Nothing has hindered us so far. The Coast Guard and the Sheriff’s department have numerous boats out there and they’re searching, and they’re gonna keep searching.”

The two who came ashore climbed onto land and made their way to a home. There, they asked for help.

It is not clear where the other kayaker is.