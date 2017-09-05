STUDY: Antidepressants found in brains of fish in Niagara River

“These active ingredients from antidepressants, which are coming out from wastewater treatment plants, are accumulating in fish brains,” Aga says. “It is a threat to biodiversity, and we should be very concerned.”

Antidepressants or their metabolites were found in the brains of every fish species the scientists studied.

Wastewater treatment facilities have failed to keep pace with the growth of Americans taking anti-depressant drugs, which has risen 65 percent between 1999 and 2002 and 2011-2014, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Treatment plants typically ignore these drugs, which are then released into the environment, Aga says.

Aga added that the drugs could affect fish behavior, although the researchers didn’t look at behavior in the study. Other studies have shown that antidepressants can affect fish feeding behavior or their survival instincts, causing them to not acknowledge predators as a threat.

Study co-author Randolph Singh, PhD, a recent UB graduate from Aga’s lab, said that if changes like these occur in the wild, they have the potential to disrupt the delicate balance between species that helps to keep the ecosystem stable.

The levels of anti-depressant found don’t pose a danger to humans who eat the fish, especially in the U.S. where most people don’t eat organs like the brain, Singh said.