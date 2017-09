BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman who fatally struck Barry Moss in Evans, and left the scene, was released early from jail.

In December, Gabriele Ballowe, 51, was sentenced to one year in jail after an incident from three years before then.

Moss, 52, was struck by Ballowe’s vehicle while she was driving on Route 5. She later pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in serious physical injury.