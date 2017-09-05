Bills counting on 'The Comeback' to aid Harvey relief effort

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) This time, the Buffalo Bills are counting on “The Comeback” to benefit Houston during their season opener on Sunday.

The Bills’ celebration honoring those who played in Buffalo’s 41-38 overtime win over the Houston Oilers in the 1993 AFC wild-card playoff game will coincide with league-wide efforts to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The Bills overcame a 32-point deficit in the largest comeback in NFL history.

Proceeds from the Buffalo Bills Foundation 50-50 raffle held during the game against the New York Jets will go toward hurricane relief organizations.