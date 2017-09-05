Darien Lake to host third annual “Harvest Festival”

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the weather grows cooler, Darien Lake prepares for its third annual “Harvest Festival”.

The event will run the last three weekends in September, including Sept. 16, 17, 23, 30, and Oct. 1. After Oct. 1, the park will close for the season.

Harvest Festival activities that are included with park admission:

  • Local Food Trucks including Lloyd’s Taco Truck, Meat the Press and Cheesy Chick
  • Stage Entertainment including international bands, local performers and dance groups
  • Regional Arts and Craft Vendors
  • Ignite the Night Laser show on the lawn Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.
  • Keg Tap and Beer Slides (for ages 21 and up)
  • Haymazing Adventure – a fun kids maze
  • Fall-themed food in the park
  • Harvest Fest Express hayrides

 

For more information about participating artists and vendors and to find the lowest rates on Fall Getaway Packages, visit http://www.darienlake.com/harvest-festival

