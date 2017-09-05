Fire displaces 14 people in Lovejoy

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More than a dozen people, including several children, were displaced by a fire on Monday afternoon.

The fire destroyed a home on Bogardus St., in Buffalo’s Lovejoy neighborhood around 2:30 p.m.

No occupants were hurt, but the fire forced 14 people out of their homes, just before the start of the new school year.

Buffalo Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Johnathan Eaton said “We have two injuries to firefighters — non life-threatening. Two civilians were getting evaluated but they chose otherwise — they chose to remain on the scene.”

The fire caused more than $300,000 in damage.

The American Red Cross is helping the seven adults and seven children.

