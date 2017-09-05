GALLERY: Back to school!

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With their backpacks on and lunches in hand, many western New York kids went back to school. Here are some photos of students, sent in by parents and other viewers.

Ready 4 School 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy of Jennifer Photo courtesy of Melanie Orlins' neighbors. Photo from Christy Photo courtesy of a viewer Photo courtesy of a viewer Tabatha's photo of Savana and Jayden Skylar, courtesy of a viewer Sheila's photo of Brelynn and Shania Photo of Victor, courtesy of Jo Ann Photo of Madison, courtesy of Jennifer Photo from Celena Photo courtesy of Tammy Photo courtesy of Stacy Photo courtesy of Sharon Photo courtesy of Sarah Photo courtesy of Rebecca Photo courtesy of Rachel Photo courtesy of Kell Photo courtesy of Karolina Photo courtesy of Jason Photo courtesy of Barbara Photo courtesy of Barbara Orion, courtesy of Amber Nicole's photo of Kingston Jesslynn, courtesy of Amber Jay's photo of Aleeyah Erik, courtesy of Denise Photo courtesy of Erica Chrissy's photo of A'Layah and A'Niyah Angela's photo of Nicholas Alexa, courtesy of Amber