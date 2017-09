GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to a power outage, Gowanda Central Schools are closed on Tuesday.

Tuesday was supposed to be the first day of school for students.

Pine Valley schools were delayed by two hours due to downed trees.

As of 7 a.m., more than 2,100 customers were without power in Cattaraugus County and nearly 1,300 were without power in Erie County.

Power should be back in Erie County by 9 a.m., but it is not clear when it will be back in Cattaraugus County.